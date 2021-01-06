Madison County selects new administrator of elections

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Elections Commission met Wednesday for a special meeting.

The meeting was held in the auditorium at the Madison County Agricultural Complex on North Parkway.

The purpose of the meeting was to interview selected applicants from the December 30 meeting and to vote on the hiring of a new administrator of elections.

In a two to three vote, Lori Lott who is currently the administrator of elections in Crockett County, was selected for the position.