Maxine Watkins Charlton, 87 of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at AHC of Paris. Maxine was born October 27, 1933, in Henry County to the late William James and Nellie Hudson Watkins. She was a long-time employee of Dairy Queen in Paris. She enjoyed cooking, caring for others, going on picnics, taking Sunday drives through the countryside, and visiting with family.

Maxine is survived by two of her three children: daughter Doris Underwood of Rentz, Georgia, and son Billy Charlton of Waynesboro, Tennessee; her youngest son, Jimmy Dale Charlton, preceded her in death. Maxine is also survived by eight grandchildren: Eric (Mischa) Underwood, Missy (Jeremy) Mullis, JP (Cheryl) Coleman, Sam (Rachael) Underwood, Wes (Vanessa) Underwood, Brook Charlton, John Caleb (Ashley) Charlton, and Mary Beth (Lance) Wylie; seventeen great-grandchildren; and siblings Billy Watkins and Geraldine Evans, both of Paris.

A private graveside service will be held at Bethesda Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Maxine’s honor to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.