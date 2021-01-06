Services for Ms. Bettye Joe Nunnally, age 82 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Church of Israel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00 P.M.-5:00 P.M.

The Live Webcast for Ms. Nunnally, will begin on Saturday at 10:55 A.M., C.S.T. . If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to her Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on her Obituary and click Media. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.