Robert Thomas “Tommy” Gupton, age 82, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Mrs. Jamie Gupton, departed this life Tuesday morning, January 5, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Tommy was born January 28, 1938 in Olmstead, Kentucky, the son of the late Hugh Virgil Gupton and Sue Bell Hines Gupton. He graduated from Olmstead High School and served his country as an airman in the United States Air Force from 1956 until 1960. He was married March 24, 1961 to the former Jamie L. Anderson and was employed as a truck driver for many years before his retirement in 1997. Tommy was a follower of Jesus Chris and a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Whiteville where he served as a Sunday School teacher and a Deacon. He was a volunteer fireman and election poll worker in earlier years.

Mr. Gupton is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mrs. Jamie Gupton of Somerville, TN; two daughters, Rhonda Cochran and her husband, Van of Rossville, TN and Donna Cline and her husband, Joey of Colorado Springs, CO; his son, Robert Gupton and his wife, Barbara of McKinney, TX; two sisters, Marie Penick and her husband, Thomas of Russellville, KY and Gail Kelly and her husband, Wenford of Kokomo, IN; seven grandchildren, Walter Joseph Cline IV, Caleb Atwood, Jamie Goraczkowski, Gretchen Evans, Hilliary Tabone, Ben Gupton and Bea Reeder; and one great-grandson, Levi Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, James Lee Atwood, Jr.

A visitation for Mr. Gupton will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Funeral Services for Mr. Gupton will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Bro. David Peace, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Robert Gupton, Ben Gupton, Caleb Atwood, Joseph Cline, Van Cochran and Lance Goraczkowski.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

