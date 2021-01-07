Health department closing vaccination clinic line at 6 p.m.

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says Thursday’s drive-thru vaccination clinic line will close at 6 p.m.

Madison County residents age 75 and older must be in line at 6 p.m. to receive their vaccination at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

The health department says at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, 1,009 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been distributed.

There is vaccine still available as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the health department.

