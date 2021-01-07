Local, state leaders share frustrations on Megasite delays during meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local and state leaders gathered to discuss important issues as we begin 2021. One of them, the Memphis Regional Megasite in Haywood County.

The Southwest Tennessee Development District hosted a legislative meeting on Thursday. A big topic of discussion: the delay of the waste water pipeline at the Memphis Regional Megasite.

“The last big barrier that we knocked down allowed us to begin the process to build a waste water pipeline to the Mississippi, including all of the permitting that was required,” said Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

This pipeline has been planned for a while now, but due to the pandemic, the project was halted, meaning they can’t attract tenants to the Megasite.

“That really set this project, not to the side, but it certainly wasn’t a great priority,” Rolfe said.

State and local leaders say they’re not happy with the delay.

“We can move forward with this project. We have an excellent site. We’ve invested money. The money has been appropriated. We just have to pull the trigger. We don’t need a third party to tell us this,” said Brownsville Mayor William Rawls.

“All industrial site locators agree that it is [almost impossible] to attract industrial prospects until waste, water disposal is in place,” said Haywood County Mayor David Livingston.

Rolfe says he understands the frustration.

“The governor is delving in here and so yes, he and his team are playing catch up. I must say to you, I agree with your observations,” he said.

Commissioner Rolfe says he’s taken down the concerns surrounding the Megasite and will present it to Governor Bill Lee.

Once the governor gives the green light to move forward, the pipeline could take 12 to 24 months to be complete.