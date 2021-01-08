97 new COVID-19 cases, additional death confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.

The health department says an 87-year-old woman died Jan. 6 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 147 Madison County residents have now died due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another 97 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,405.

Those new cases range in age from 9-years-old to 100-years-old.

In addition, 27 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,662 (60.2%)

38301: 2,716 (28.8%)

38356: 153 (1.6%)

38391: 82 (0.9%)

38366: 160 (1.7%)

38343: 69 (0.7%)

38313: 211 (2.2%)

38392: 66 (0.7%)

38355: 29 (0.3%)

38362: 120 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 17 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 5 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 89 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,380 (25.3%)

White: 3,931 (41.8%)

Asian: 34 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 214 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 174 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,672 (28.4%)

Gender:

Female: 5,241 (55.7%)

Male: 4,090 (43.5%)

Unknown: 74 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,929 (73.7%)

Not recovered: 589 (6.2%)

Better: 949 (10.1%)

Unknown: 791 (8.4%)

Deaths: 147 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 474 (5%)

11 – 20 years: 1,103 (11.7%)

21 – 30 years: 1,568 (16.7%)

31 – 40 years: 1,387 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,371 (14.6%)

51 – 60 years: 1,365 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,054 (11.2%)

71 – 80 years: 592 (6.3%)

80+: 401 (4.3%)

Unknown: 90 (1%)

