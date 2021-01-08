97 new COVID-19 cases, additional death confirmed in Madison County

Kyle Peppers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

The health department says an 87-year-old woman died Jan. 6 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 147 Madison County residents have now died due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another 97 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,405.

Those new cases range in age from 9-years-old to 100-years-old.

In addition, 27 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 5,662 (60.2%)
  • 38301: 2,716 (28.8%)
  • 38356: 153 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 82 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 160 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 69 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 211 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 66 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 29 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 120 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 17 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 16 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 89 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,380 (25.3%)
  • White: 3,931 (41.8%)
  • Asian: 34 (0.4%)
  • Hispanic: 214 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 174 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 2,672 (28.4%)

Gender:

  • Female: 5,241 (55.7%)
  • Male: 4,090 (43.5%)
  • Unknown: 74 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 6,929 (73.7%)
  • Not recovered: 589 (6.2%)
  • Better: 949 (10.1%)
  • Unknown: 791 (8.4%)
  • Deaths: 147 (1.6%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 474 (5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,103 (11.7%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,568 (16.7%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,387 (14.7%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,371 (14.6%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,365 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,054 (11.2%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 592 (6.3%)
  • 80+: 401 (4.3%)
  • Unknown: 90 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

