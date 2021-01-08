97 new COVID-19 cases, additional death confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.
The health department says an 87-year-old woman died Jan. 6 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 147 Madison County residents have now died due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed another 97 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,405.
Those new cases range in age from 9-years-old to 100-years-old.
In addition, 27 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 5,662 (60.2%)
- 38301: 2,716 (28.8%)
- 38356: 153 (1.6%)
- 38391: 82 (0.9%)
- 38366: 160 (1.7%)
- 38343: 69 (0.7%)
- 38313: 211 (2.2%)
- 38392: 66 (0.7%)
- 38355: 29 (0.3%)
- 38362: 120 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 17 (0.2%)
- 38308: 16 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 5 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 89 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,380 (25.3%)
- White: 3,931 (41.8%)
- Asian: 34 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 214 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 174 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,672 (28.4%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,241 (55.7%)
- Male: 4,090 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 74 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 6,929 (73.7%)
- Not recovered: 589 (6.2%)
- Better: 949 (10.1%)
- Unknown: 791 (8.4%)
- Deaths: 147 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 474 (5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,103 (11.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,568 (16.7%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,387 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,371 (14.6%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,365 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,054 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 592 (6.3%)
- 80+: 401 (4.3%)
- Unknown: 90 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.