City of Jackson, JTA launch new transportation app

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson and Jackson Transit Authority have launched a new app to make it easier for residents to use public transportation.

Jta App

According to a news release, the TransLock app will allow users to track buses, get real time locations, get estimated arrival times, and more.

The release says the app is a part of the City’s $35,000 grant from the AARP to complete the Community Challenge Initiative.

The app can be downloaded and is compatible with Android and iOS systems.

Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts