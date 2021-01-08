City of Jackson, JTA launch new transportation app

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson and Jackson Transit Authority have launched a new app to make it easier for residents to use public transportation.

According to a news release, the TransLock app will allow users to track buses, get real time locations, get estimated arrival times, and more.

The release says the app is a part of the City’s $35,000 grant from the AARP to complete the Community Challenge Initiative.

The app can be downloaded and is compatible with Android and iOS systems.