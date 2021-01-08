Gov. Lee addresses vaccine roll out, Joe Biden’s win

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee addressed vaccine roll out across the state, and recognized President-elect Joe Biden’s win, saying he’ll work with him in the future.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says, as of Friday, the state has administered 215,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

“We can’t control the supply, so we order every single dose that is made available to us as soon as it’s made available, then get it in an arm as soon as it gets in the state,” Piercey said.

Gov. Lee also shared what has worked when it comes to getting the vaccine out, but also discussed what they could do better.

“As things have changed on the ground, we’ve changed because we meet together daily about what adjustments we need to make,” Gov. Lee said. “We don’t have enough vaccines. That has created anxiety. That has created frustration. It has created long lines. It has created a misunderstanding about what vaccines are available and what we should be doing to make sure everyone who wants one gets one.”

And the governor also acknowledged Biden’s victory.

“I was scheduled to speak with President-elect Biden, along with other governors,” he said.

Gov. Lee says he plans to work with the administration for the betterment of Tennesseans.

“Disagreements occur on policy, on politics, but my goal will be to be thoughtful and principled and wise in the days ahead as we work with this new administration, because that’s what our country needs the most,” Gov. Lee said.

He also mentioned early morning raids at the Tennessee Capitol.

“I’m aware of the FBI raids. It’s certainly very concerning. I know very little about that. There’s been no FBI outreach to us,” Gov. Lee said.

The FBI was seen carrying out boxes from former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada’s house, and were seen outside several offices in the Cordell Hull State Office building.

“I’m confident that speaker [Cameron Sexton] is on top of the situation, and we’ll learn more as it unfolds,” Gov. Lee said.