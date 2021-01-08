Kenneth E. Williams, age 81, resident of Rutherford, Tennessee and husband of Betty Jones Williams, departed this life Thursday morning, January 7, 2021 at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Kenneth was born July 22, 1939 in Russellville, Arkansas, the son of the late Waino and Evelyn Mae Blevins Williams. He graduated from Dardanelle High School and went to Arkansas Tech University. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1958 until 1967 and was employed as an electronic repairman for many years. Kenneth was married August 19, 2012 to the former Betty Jones and was a former resident of Eads, Tennessee and Rutherford since 2012. He was a very active member of New Hope Baptist Church in Dyer, Tennessee and was also a bowling instructor, a hobby he loved.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Betty S. Williams of Rutherford, TN; three daughters, Dorothy Lewis of Montross, VA, Donna Miller of Saco, ME Cathy Largeton of Fitchburg, MA; three stepdaughters, Susie Rodgers (Robert) of Kenton, TN, Pam Allen (Nick) of Medina, TN and Lynn Barbaree of North Borough, MA; his stepson, Jeff Peevyhouse (Sherry) of Yorkville, TN; his sister, Sandra Williams of Dardanelle, AR; two brothers, Mike Williams of Fort Walton Beach, FL and Wayne Williams of Russellville, AR; seven grandchildren, ten step-grandchildren, ten step-great-grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services with Military Honors for Mr. Williams will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, January 11, 2021 will be held at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery near Oakland, Tennessee. The officiating minister will be Bro. Brian Morris.

The family requests that memorials be directed to New Hope Baptist Church, 132 New Hope Road, Dyer, TN 38330.

