Leo Hugh “Rusty” Powers, III, age 61, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday afternoon, January 7, 2021 at his home.

Rusty was born November 7, 1959 in Noblesville, Indiana, the son of Helen Kesler Powers and the late Leo Hugh Powers, Jr. He was a member of Somerville Church of Christ and was employed as a package handler for Federal Express in Memphis. Rusty enjoyed watching old movies and will be remembered for being a loving son, brother and uncle.

Rusty is survived by his mother, Helen Powers of Somerville, TN; his sister, Whitney Powers Gardner of Charleston, SC; and his niece, Olive Kesler Powers Gardner. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Edwin Gardner.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Somerville Church of Christ, 15925 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068 or Main Street Church of Christ, 2026 S. Main Street, Milan, TN 38358.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.co