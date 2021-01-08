Lori Hardeman Brown, age 51, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of Jennifer Brown, departed this life Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her home.

Lori was born November 11, 1969 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Martha Hicks Hardeman and the late Franklin Hardeman. She received her master’s degree from Liberty University and was a member of Who’s Who Among Students at Universities. Lori was employed as a teacher for the Fayette County Public School System and was a member of Fayette Baptist Church in Somerville. She was proud to be a 38-year St. Jude cancer survivor.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her wife, Jennifer Brown of Moscow, TN; her daughter, Samantha Alexandra of Cordova, TN; her mother, Martha Hardeman of Moscow, TN; and her granddaughter, Friday Alexandra of Cordova, TN.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Brown will be held at 5 P.M. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Drew Murphy, pastor of Fayette Baptist Church, officiating. A gathering of family and friends of Mrs. Brown will be from 4:30 to 5 P.M. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

