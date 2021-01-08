Marguerite Lanier Mabry

Graveside funeral services for Marguerite Lanier Mabry, 105 were held Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Reverend LLaTrisha Trull of the McKenzie First United Methodist Church and Dr. Ed Perkins officiating. Interment will followed the service. Mrs. Mabry, a retired school teacher for the McKenzie Special School District, died January 3, 2021, at AHC McKenzie (McKenzie HealthCare Center). She was born on September 8, 1915 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Thomas Graves and Lottie Everett Gilbert. She was a member of McKenzie First United Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Harry Mabry, Sr. who died in 1971, her sisters Katherine Lawrence and Jean Tucker

Survivors include her sons James “Jimmy” (Michelle) Harry Mabry, Jr of Louisville KY, Robert Davy (Karen) Mabry of Overland Park, KS and four grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.