Services for Mr. James Douglass, age 91 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, January 10, 2021, 1:00 P. M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:00 P.M-5:00 P. M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

The Live Webcast for Mr. Douglass, will begin at 12:55 P.M., C.S.T.

If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to his Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on his Obituary and click Media. For more information contact us at (731) 427-7411.