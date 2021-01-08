Theresa F. Glover, age 63, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in Jackson, TN after a short illness. She was born in Jackson, TN the daughter of Odell and Berniece Howard. Theresa was retired but had been a Supervisor for Hardee’s Restaurants. She loved watching television, enjoyed reading, and loved taking care of her animals. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Jackson, TN.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Robert Glover of Oakfield, TN; one sister, Glenda (Mike) Morgan of Jackson, TN; two nephews, Frank (Renne) Morgan of Cedar Grove, TN; Steve Morgan of Milan, TN; and her beloved canine companion, Olive. She was preceded in death by her parents.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Monday, January 11, 2021 from 12 Noon to 1:00 P.M. with a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry Welch officiating. An Inurnment will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com