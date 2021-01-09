76 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 9,481 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 76 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Saturday.
The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 9,481.
Those patients range in age from 2-year-old to 77-years-old.
There are currently 29 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 5,709 (60.2%)
- 38301: 2,739 (28.9%)
- 38356: 154 (1.6%)
- 38391: 82 (0.8%)
- 38366: 163 (1.7%)
- 38343: 71 (0.7%)
- 38313: 211 (2.2%)
- 38392: 66 (0.7%)
- 38355: 29 (0.3%)
- 38362: 120 (1.2%)
- 38006: 5 (0.1%)
- 38302: 17 (0.2%)
- 38308: 16 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 5 (0.1%)
- 38340: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 87 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,405 (25.4%)
- White: 3,962 (41.8%)
- Asian: 34 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 217 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 174 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,689 (28.4%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,296 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,113 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 72 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 6,935 (73.1%)
- Not recovered: 604 (6.4%)
- Better: 967 (10.2%)
- Unknown: 828 (8.7%)
- Deaths: 147 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 477 (5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,113 (11.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,583 (16.7%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,399 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,382 (14.6%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,380 (14.6%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,062 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 596 (6.3%)
- 80+: 401 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 88 (0.9%)
