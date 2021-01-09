76 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 9,481 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 76 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Saturday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 9,481.

Those patients range in age from 2-year-old to 77-years-old.

There are currently 29 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,709 (60.2%)

38301: 2,739 (28.9%)

38356: 154 (1.6%)

38391: 82 (0.8%)

38366: 163 (1.7%)

38343: 71 (0.7%)

38313: 211 (2.2%)

38392: 66 (0.7%)

38355: 29 (0.3%)

38362: 120 (1.2%)

38006: 5 (0.1%)

38302: 17 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 5 (0.1%)

38340: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 87 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,405 (25.4%)

White: 3,962 (41.8%)

Asian: 34 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 217 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 174 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,689 (28.4%)

Gender:

Female: 5,296 (55.8%)

Male: 4,113 (43.4%)

Unknown: 72 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,935 (73.1%)

Not recovered: 604 (6.4%)

Better: 967 (10.2%)

Unknown: 828 (8.7%)

Deaths: 147 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 477 (5%)

11 – 20 years: 1,113 (11.7%)

21 – 30 years: 1,583 (16.7%)

31 – 40 years: 1,399 (14.8%)

41 – 50 years: 1,382 (14.6%)

51 – 60 years: 1,380 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,062 (11.2%)

71 – 80 years: 596 (6.3%)

80+: 401 (4.2%)

Unknown: 88 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.