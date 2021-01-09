76 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 9,481 total

Tristan Fletcher

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 76 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Saturday.

Coronavirus

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 9,481.

Those patients range in age from 2-year-old to 77-years-old.

There are currently 29 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 5,709 (60.2%)
  • 38301: 2,739 (28.9%)
  • 38356: 154 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 82 (0.8%)
  • 38366: 163 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 71 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 211 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 66 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 29 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 120 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 17 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 16 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38340: 5 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 87 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,405 (25.4%)
  • White: 3,962 (41.8%)
  • Asian: 34 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 217 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 174 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 2,689 (28.4%)

Gender:

  • Female: 5,296 (55.8%)
  • Male: 4,113 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 72 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 6,935 (73.1%)
  • Not recovered: 604 (6.4%)
  • Better: 967 (10.2%)
  • Unknown: 828 (8.7%)
  • Deaths: 147 (1.6%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 477 (5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,113 (11.7%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,583 (16.7%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,399 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,382 (14.6%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,380 (14.6%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,062 (11.2%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 596 (6.3%)
  • 80+: 401 (4.2%)
  • Unknown: 88 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts