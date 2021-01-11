Ewart Coffman Vernon, age 84, resident of Somerville, Tennessee departed this life Thursday morning, January 7, 2021 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.

Coffman was born May 11, 1936 in Friendship, Tennessee, the son of the late William Ewart Vernon, Jr. and Demetra Jones Coffman Vernon. He received his education in Dyer County and graduated from Friendship High School in Crockett County, Tennessee. After high school, he served his country in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic and crew chief before his retirement in 1964. Coffman was a member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church and enjoyed flying and mowing his yard.

Mr. Vernon is survived by his daughter, Linda Bassing of Midway, GA; four sons, Randle A. Vernon (Elizabeth) of Olathe, KS, James “Jim” Vernon (Johnnie) of Millington, TN, Tom Walker (Michelle) of Somerville, TN and Tim Walker (Paula) of Somerville, TN; his brother, William Ewart Vernon III of Florida; eleven grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife that he married April 27, 1957, Bonnie Hopper Vernon who died April 15, 1995 and his second wife that he married March 31, 1996, Sheila Anderson Walker Vernon who died October 15, 2017.

Funeral Services for Mr. Vernon will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington. A visitation for Mr. Vernon will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Tim Walker, Tom Walker, Justin Bassing, Caleb Dunn, Timothy Vernon, Jacob Vernon.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.