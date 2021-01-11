GALLERY: Snow Day in West Tennessee

1/19 Tasha Handy

2/19 Amanda Adkins – Morris Chapel

3/19 Stacey Dalton (Micahy Grace)

4/19 Amanda Maness – Lexington

5/19 Jennie Brasher (Kevin & Sadie) – Stantonville



6/19 Amy Raymond (Amelia)- Savannah

7/19 Angela Gonzalez – Savannah

8/19 Ashley Swain ( Maddie, Joanas and Emma) – Henderson

9/19 Wendy Long – Reagan

10/19 Keaton & Kristy Austin – Walnut Grove



11/19 Mandie Sandford ( Nala) – Henderson, TN

12/19 Monica Garton (Aubrey & Will)- Olive Hill

13/19 Nicole Wilson

14/19 Sam Conatser

15/19 Penny McAdams – Center Hill



16/19 Sara Davis

17/19 Tiffany Wehr – Savannah

18/19 Sunshine Murphy – Savannah

19/19 Tara Ann Redditt (Sophie Claire) – Savannah







































Monday, residents woke up to somewhat of a winter wonderland in West Tennessee.

Staff at WBBJ were happy to see all of the photos viewers shared of their time enjoying the snow day.