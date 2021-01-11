GALLERY: Snow Day in West Tennessee January 11, 2021 Kyle Peppers 1/19Tasha Handy Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Amanda Adkins – Morris Chapel Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Stacey Dalton (Micahy Grace) Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Amanda Maness – Lexington Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Jennie Brasher (Kevin & Sadie) – Stantonville Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Amy Raymond (Amelia)- Savannah Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Angela Gonzalez – Savannah Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Ashley Swain ( Maddie, Joanas and Emma) – Henderson Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Wendy Long – Reagan Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Keaton & Kristy Austin – Walnut Grove Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Mandie Sandford ( Nala) – Henderson, TN Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Monica Garton (Aubrey & Will)- Olive Hill Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Nicole Wilson Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Sam Conatser Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Penny McAdams – Center Hill Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Sara Davis Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Tiffany Wehr – Savannah Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Sunshine Murphy – Savannah Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Tara Ann Redditt (Sophie Claire) – Savannah Show Caption Hide Caption Monday, residents woke up to somewhat of a winter wonderland in West Tennessee. Staff at WBBJ were happy to see all of the photos viewers shared of their time enjoying the snow day. Categories: Local Extras Share this...FacebookTwitter