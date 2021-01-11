Kenneth M. Thrasher, age 83, died Wednesday January 6, 2021 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee after a short illness. He was born on May 7, 1937 to Roy and Hattie Eaves Thrasher in Caruthersville, Missouri.

He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. In 1976, with his late wife Laverne, he founded Hub City Tire Company, Inc. and remained active in the family run business. He was beloved by his customers and employees. Laverne preceded him in death on March 24, 2007.

Ken was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved and cherished spending time with all of them.

He is survived by his wife Marie Wilson Thrasher; daughter Tina Thrasher Stout of Jackson, Tennessee; grandsons Shane Stout and his fiancé Brooke Cantrell of Jackson, and Brandon Stout and fiancé Katherine Neunaber of Nashville; granddaughter Bethany Stout of Nashville; step-daughter Maddie Wilson Johnson, her husband Andy and son Colton of Murray, Kentucky; brother Bob Thrasher of Gerald, Missouri, and sister Ruth Ann Stimel of North Carolina.

SERVICES: There will be a private graveside service for immediate family and close friends with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Memorial donations may be directed to Northside Church, 2571 N. Highland Avenue, Jackson, Tennessee, 38305 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.