Ona “Mae” McFarland, age 94, died January 6, 2021 after a short illness. She was born July 15, 1926, the daughter of John and Bessie Ferrell Harrington in Hot Springs, Arkansas and married Jack McFarland January 26, 1946.Mae is the mother of Gary McFarland (Paula) of Loudon, Tennessee, Randall (Randy or Mac) McFarland (Ruth) of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Angela (Ang) O’Brien (Pete) of Jackson, Tennessee; 7 grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren.Services: A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life Service will be in July 2021 and a complete obituary will be published closer to Mae’s Celebration day.Memorials may be directed to West Jackson Baptist Church Music Ministry, 580 Oil Well Road, Jackson, Tennessee, 38305.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305 731-668-1111

arringtonfuneralgroup.com