Thomas Gray “Tommy” Buntin
Thomas Gray “Tommy” Buntin, age 88, died on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.
Tommy was born in Richmond, VA on July 25, 1932, the son of the late Charles Henry Buntin, Sr. and Gladys Hawkins Buntin. He was a 1951 graduate of Jackson High School, where he was a member of the Golden Bear Marching Band. He also attended Lambuth College and Union University. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Tommy was employed with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff in Criminal Investigation until his retirement and later worked as an officer in the court system. He was an active member of Northside Church working on various servant committees and was very active in the Emmaus Community. He served as a board member of the U.S. Jaycees, the Miss Tennessee Pageant, and Habitat for Humanity. He was a Past Commander of John A. Deaver Post #12 American Legion. He was active in the West Tennessee Area Council Boy Scouts of America for several years. He was a fifty-year member of the St. John’s Masonic Lodge # 332 where he held various positions.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Yvonne Appleton Buntin of Collierville, TN; his daughter, Rebecca Buntin Newsom and husband Travis of Collierville, TN; his son, James Richard Buntin and wife Judge Rachael Jackson of Halls, TN; five grandchildren, Jennifer Buntin, Tyler Newsom, Katie Newsom, Sy Anthony and Katherine Leake and two great grandchildren, Jackson Leake and Hudson Leake and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles H. Buntin, Jr.
SERVICES: A graveside service with Masonic Rites presented by Masonic Lodge #332 and Service Honors presented by the Madison-County Sheriff’s Department will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Highland Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Don Thrasher and Rev. Tyler Newson officiating.
Pallbearers to serve will be Barry Buntin, Ray Butts, David Lacy, Phillip Lacy, Alex McCommon, Tyler Newsom and Peter Wazliwik.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Roy Appleton, John Arnold, Larry Bell, Hal Crocker, Jeff Fitzgerald, and Bill Taylor.
The family is requesting memorial contributions be directed to Northside Church, c/o Building Fund, 2571 N. Highland Ave. Jackson, TN 38305.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Tommy was born in Richmond, VA on July 25, 1932, the son of the late Charles Henry Buntin, Sr. and Gladys Hawkins Buntin. He was a 1951 graduate of Jackson High School, where he was a member of the Golden Bear Marching Band. He also attended Lambuth College and Union University. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Tommy was employed with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff in Criminal Investigation until his retirement and later worked as an officer in the court system. He was an active member of Northside Church working on various servant committees and was very active in the Emmaus Community. He served as a board member of the U.S. Jaycees, the Miss Tennessee Pageant, and Habitat for Humanity. He was a Past Commander of John A. Deaver Post #12 American Legion. He was active in the West Tennessee Area Council Boy Scouts of America for several years. He was a fifty-year member of the St. John’s Masonic Lodge # 332 where he held various positions.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Yvonne Appleton Buntin of Collierville, TN; his daughter, Rebecca Buntin Newsom and husband Travis of Collierville, TN; his son, James Richard Buntin and wife Judge Rachael Jackson of Halls, TN; five grandchildren, Jennifer Buntin, Tyler Newsom, Katie Newsom, Sy Anthony and Katherine Leake and two great grandchildren, Jackson Leake and Hudson Leake and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles H. Buntin, Jr.
SERVICES: A graveside service with Masonic Rites presented by Masonic Lodge #332 and Service Honors presented by the Madison-County Sheriff’s Department will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Highland Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Don Thrasher and Rev. Tyler Newson officiating.
Pallbearers to serve will be Barry Buntin, Ray Butts, David Lacy, Phillip Lacy, Alex McCommon, Tyler Newsom and Peter Wazliwik.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Roy Appleton, John Arnold, Larry Bell, Hal Crocker, Jeff Fitzgerald, and Bill Taylor.
The family is requesting memorial contributions be directed to Northside Church, c/o Building Fund, 2571 N. Highland Ave. Jackson, TN 38305.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com