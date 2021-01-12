Audrey Ellen Mathis, age 84, passed from this life to the next, on Sunday, January 10, 2021, following a brief illness and hospice care at the home of her daughter, Patricia Mathis in Jackson, TN.

Audrey, affectionately known as “Dolly” by her friends and family, was born on May 4, 1936 in Foley, AL, the youngest of four children born to Carl and Etta (Phillips) Woodard. “Dolly” was the wife of Robert H. Mathis, and mother to three daughters, Nelda, Melinda, and Patricia. She was a member at First Presbyterian Church, Jackson, TN, where she served as secretary for 32 years and was active in the Presbyterian Women and in several mission groups. Dolly’s “hobby” was sewing, and she was an excellent seamstress until glaucoma took her ability to see clearly. She also enjoyed traveling, the beach, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Audrey Mathis is survived by her three daughters, Nelda Rhodes (Wayne), of Luray, TN, Melinda Thomas, (Jesse) of Oxford, MS, and Patricia Mathis of Jackson, TN; five grandchildren – Douglas Jones, Lee Hays (Sophie), Russell Jones (Carrie), Lauren Lindsay (Tyler), and Hunter Gray (Kelsi); ten great-grandchildren, Robbie, Griffin, Keiran, Gavin, Ronan, Logan, Caleb, Easton, Elyse, and Hutton; sister, Nadine Rooks; brother, Vernon Woodard (April), and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mathis, her parents, Carl and Etta Woodard and her brother Kenneth Woodard.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held for family and friends at Ridgecrest Cemetery on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM.

Due to present COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be directed to Missions at First Presbyterian Church, 1573 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN 38305