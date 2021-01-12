Deborah Lynn Jones
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Deborah Lynn Jones, Springville, TN
|Age:
|66
|Place of Death:
|Baptist Memorial Hospital, Huntingdon, TN
|Date of Death:
|January 10, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 12, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Pastor Marcus McClure and Pastor Everett Holloway
|Pallbearers:
|Family and friends
|Visitation:
|After 1:00 P.M. Tuesday until time of service
|Place of Burial:
|Point Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 28, 1954 in East St. Louis, Illinois
|Both Parents Names:
|Farris Owens and Doris Ellegood (Randal) Brown, both preceded
|Daughters: City/State
|Lee Ellen Jones Smothers, Springville, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Scottie Jones, Union City, TN
Tony Jenkins, Watervalley, KY
|Grandchildren:
|Dylan and Jasmine Smothers; Morgan, Shelby, Makenzi and Caleb Jones; Audrey and Lauren Jenkins.
|Great Grandchildren:
|Three
|Sisters: City/State
|Five survive; one preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Two survive; three preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Deborah is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
|Personal Information:
|Deborah was a Christian by faith.
The family requests that memorials be made to Deborah’s sweet friend, Katlyn Gibbons, who is serving as a missionary in Honduras to: Legacy Mission International, Hurricane Relief/Katlyn Gibbons, 1116 Pickett St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461