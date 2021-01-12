Deborah Lynn Jones

WBBJ Staff

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Jones, Deborah Lynn Mem Card Photo
Name: City & State Deborah Lynn Jones, Springville, TN
Age: 66
Place of Death: Baptist Memorial Hospital, Huntingdon, TN
Date of Death: January 10, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Pastor Marcus McClure and Pastor Everett Holloway
Pallbearers: Family and friends
Visitation: After 1:00 P.M. Tuesday until time of service
Place of Burial: Point Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery
Date/Place of Birth: September 28, 1954 in East St. Louis, Illinois
Both Parents Names: Farris Owens and Doris Ellegood (Randal) Brown, both preceded
Daughters: City/State Lee Ellen Jones Smothers, Springville, TN
Sons: City/State Scottie Jones, Union City, TN

Tony Jenkins, Watervalley, KY
Grandchildren: Dylan and Jasmine Smothers; Morgan, Shelby, Makenzi and Caleb Jones; Audrey and Lauren Jenkins.
Great Grandchildren: Three
Sisters: City/State Five survive; one preceded
Brothers: City/State Two survive; three preceded
Other Relatives: Deborah is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Personal Information: Deborah was a Christian by faith.

The family requests that memorials be made to Deborah’s sweet friend, Katlyn Gibbons, who is serving as a missionary in Honduras to: Legacy Mission International, Hurricane Relief/Katlyn Gibbons, 1116 Pickett St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

 

