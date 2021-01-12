Jackson Animal Care Center works to match pets with loving homes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the Jackson Animal Care Center say they’ve found a way to pair families with a pet in hopes of providing a loving home.

“Grand majority of that is because people don’t do their due diligence before they get a new puppy or kitten at Christmas, because nationwide, one of the big Christmas surprises for the kids is obviously a puppy or a kitten,” said Jackson Animal Care Center’s Whitney Owen.

Owen says they’re not against someone giving or getting a pet as long as it is done in the correct way.

“By matching people’s expectations with the correct animal, as opposed to letting them come in here and adopt whatever they want,” Owens said.

Owens says her match-making service has proven to work well.

“We educate them on how that particular breed, or that particular dog, acts and interacts with humans and other animals, and they completely change their decision,” Owens said.

Owens says last year, the Jackson Animal Care Center placed almost 900 animals in a forever home, and less than a dozen have been brought back.

“Kind of like a dating service, like the Tinder for animals. We kind of go through and match animals with people,” Owens said.

Owens says the life expectancy of most animals is 10 to 15 years. That is a decade worth of commitment.

She says if you’re not willing to make that commitment you should steer clear from adopting a pet at all.

“Obviously animals are not children, but we do owe them a responsibility. They didn’t choose to be here, they didn’t choose to be in your home. You brought them in,” Owens said.

Owen says to do research on the animal first. It can prevent problems for you, your family, and the animal shelters and rescues in having so many animals.