JMCSS Education Vision meeting discusses new initiative, program expansion

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Jackson-Madison County Education Vision committee discussed what lies ahead for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

In Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Dr. Marlon King announced a new initiative named “Community Unity” that will be implemented in 2021.

It will progress Cyber School to let kids move at their own pace, and add a socialization piece. Committee members believe this will be a great opportunity for home-schooled kids to join the school district.

The Education Vision meeting also discussed expansion for the “Options and Opportunities” program.

One of the school system’s principals, Dr. Nathan Lewis says the students who are apart of the program are gaining invaluable experience.

“There’s a few other places that have hired students, and again this has only been right at two years with this program going, and these are our students still working at these locations after they have done these internships,” Lewis said.

These updates will be brought up and approved in Thursday’s school board meeting.