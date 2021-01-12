June Marie Monfee Camp, age 88, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Grady Curtis Camp, departed this life Monday afternoon, January 11, 2021 at Pine Meadows Healthcare in Bolivar, Tennessee.

June was born June 11, 1932 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Mallory Monfee and Hattie May Murry Monfee. She was employed as a nurse’s aide for nursing homes for many years and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in the District 15 Community of Fayette County. June was married May 28, 1988 to Grady Camp who preceded her in death on January 21, 2009. She loved the outdoors, going fishing, gardening and her plants antiques and going to auctions. She was an avid reader who loved her family and will be remembered for being a very giving person.

Mrs. Camp is survived by two daughters, Trish Gifford (Bill) of Byhalia, MS and Janet Weaver of Moscow, TN; nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Camp.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Camp will be held at 12 noon Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Mt. Olive Cemetery in the District 15 Community of Fayette County. The officiants will be Mark Duggin and Tommy Markle. A visitation for Mrs. Camp will be from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 10065 Jernigan Drive, Somerville, TN 38068.

