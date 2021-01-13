Juan Matias age 85, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

He was born in Mexico on August 20, 1935 to the late Librado Matias and Isabel Calderon. He worked as a General Laborer for many years. Also preceding him in death was his wife of over 50 years, Elvira Bautista.

He is survived by five sons: Leobardo Matias, Juan Matias, Ruben Matias, Jubenal Matias and Jorge Matias; four daughters: Oferia Matias, Celia Matias, Chela Matias and Concha Matias. He leaves a legacy of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all the knew him.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home.

