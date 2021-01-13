Patricia “Trish” Toombs
|Patricia “Trish” Toombs of Springville
|64
|Her residence
|Tuesday, January 12, 2021
|Celebration of Life: 1:00 PM Friday, January 22, 2021
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|James Jones
|11:00 Am – 1:00 PM Friday, January 22, 2021 prior to the service
|February 12, 1956 in Obion Co., Tennessee
|Robert Edward Flowers and Gladys Estelle Turner Flowers, both preceded
|William “Bill” Toombs of Springville, TN; Married: July 18, 1987
|Tiffani “Leann” Mitchell of Rives, TN
Stephanie Jo Garrett of Camden, TN
|Scott Lee Garrett, Jordan Mitchell, Matthew Garrett, Kobe Mitchell, and Abigail Turner
|Kenna Marie Glover
|Ruby Mullins, preceded
|Bobby Flowers of Dyersburg, TN
Jerry Flowers of Newbern, TN
Billy Flowers, Dyersburg, TN
Wayne Flowers, preceded
|Niece: Pam Corey of Benton, KY
Other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
|Trish was a member of Union Grove United Methodist Church in Kenton, TN. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.