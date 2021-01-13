Patricia “Trish” Toombs

WBBJ Staff

 

Toombs, TrishPatricia “Trish” Toombs of Springville
64
Her residence
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Celebration of Life: 1:00 PM Friday, January 22, 2021
McEvoy Funeral Home
James Jones 
11:00 Am – 1:00 PM Friday, January 22, 2021 prior to the service
February 12, 1956 in Obion Co., Tennessee
Robert Edward Flowers and Gladys Estelle Turner Flowers, both preceded
William “Bill” Toombs of Springville, TN; Married: July 18, 1987
Tiffani “Leann” Mitchell of Rives, TN

Stephanie Jo Garrett of Camden, TN
Scott Lee Garrett, Jordan Mitchell, Matthew Garrett, Kobe Mitchell, and Abigail Turner
Kenna Marie Glover
Ruby Mullins, preceded
Bobby Flowers of Dyersburg, TN

Jerry Flowers of Newbern, TN

Billy Flowers, Dyersburg, TN

Wayne Flowers, preceded
Niece: Pam Corey of Benton, KY

Other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Trish was a member of Union Grove United Methodist Church in Kenton, TN. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
