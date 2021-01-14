Doris J. Runions

WBBJ Staff

 

Runions, DorisDoris J. Runions of Paris
85
Her residence
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
No services scheduled at this time
November 28, 1935 in Gibson Co., TN
Willie Mathis Kirkland and Ludie Pearl Bass Kirkland, both preceded
James Edward Runions, Married: November 11, 1950; Prec. May 19, 1994
Martha Wade (James) of Paris, TN

Mary Evelyn Bennett, preceded
Don Kirkland of Indiana

Wayne Kirkland (Rose) of California

Bernice Kirkland, preceded
Doris was a member of Lakeside Christian Fellowship Church and she was a sweet and loving person.
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts