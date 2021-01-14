Doris J. Runions
|Doris J. Runions of Paris
|85
|Her residence
|Wednesday, January 13, 2021
|No services scheduled at this time
|November 28, 1935 in Gibson Co., TN
|Willie Mathis Kirkland and Ludie Pearl Bass Kirkland, both preceded
|James Edward Runions, Married: November 11, 1950; Prec. May 19, 1994
|Martha Wade (James) of Paris, TN
Mary Evelyn Bennett, preceded
|Don Kirkland of Indiana
Wayne Kirkland (Rose) of California
Bernice Kirkland, preceded
|Doris was a member of Lakeside Christian Fellowship Church and she was a sweet and loving person.