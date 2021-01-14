Health dept. to surpass 5,000 vaccinated after ‘make-up’ clinic Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — After Thursday, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will surpass 5,000 vaccines distributed. This is thanks to a clinic they held to make sure those who need the vaccine are getting it.

One by one, nurses at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department are immunizing the community, this time teaming up with Madison-Haywood Developmental Services.

“Our individuals, we had quite a few in the first go around, the people talked, they had no after effects, and encouraged their fellow employees to come and do this,” said Madison-Haywood Developmental Services CEO Bill Brewer.

The health department is giving out 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people in the first two phases who hadn’t gotten it yet. Part of the supply came from the unused 500 doses from the drive-thru clinic last week.

“It’s really encouraging to see how many people want the vaccine, because that’s the purpose of all of this,” Brewer said.

This clinic is a little more diverse than the ones we’ve seen in the past. We saw funeral home directors, healthcare workers, first responders, and even some students coming to get their vaccine.

“I wanted to come because I’m a third year, and we start our fourth year rotations next month, and we’ll be in and out of hospitals,” said Union College of Pharmacy student Kaleb Adams.

Adams and his classmates are some of the first people their age to get the vaccine. They are wanting to be leaders among their peers.

“There’s nothing to come out of it except for a benefit,” Adams said. “You might as well show others that we’re not scared to get it and we believe in it.”

Other people are trying to protect the people they care for.

“I serve several different people from kids to adults with disabilities. I want them to be safe,” said Madison-Haywood Developmental Services employee Quianna Tyson. “I know how I felt when I had COVID, so I know it’s really really serious, so I want to make sure everyone stays safe.”

And others are hoping to put a stop to the disease before it takes another life.

“I’ve seen COVID and the effects it has on the families we serve,” said Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home Director Earl Shaw. “Unfortunately, we’ve had several cases of COVID deaths, so I strongly support the vaccination shot.”

And these nurses are not stopping until the work is done.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is still not taking appointments for vaccinations. Phase 1-B starts tomorrow with teachers in Jackson and Madison County.