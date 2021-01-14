Pettigrew named Humboldt head football coach

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Thursday afternoon, the Humboldt High School athletic department officially named Craig “Teddy” Pettigrew as the next head coach of the Viking football program.

Originally from the Gibson County area, Pettigrew recently served as the head coach at Milan for two seasons from 2018 to 2019. He then joined the staff at North Side High School as an assistant during the 2020 season.

With years of experience on the sidelines in the West Tennessee area, Pettigrew expressed his excitement and eagerness for the new opportunity, knowing what it takes to earn results on the field.

“Right now it means the world to me,” said Pettigrew. “It’s amazing what 365 days mean to you. This time last year, I wasn’t in this situation. Now back to being a head coach, this is a different opportunity, different city, different town. Success is hard work, so if you put the time into it, you pour your heart out to the kids and they respond to that.”

Pettigrew now takes over a Humboldt program that finished the 2020 season on a high note, winning three of their last four regular season games.