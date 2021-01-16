Gregory Carpenter

1967 – 2021

Gregory James Carpenter, age 53, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Brenda Carpenter, departed this life Monday evening, January 4, 2021.

Gregory was born June 15, 1967 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late James Arthur Carpenter and the late Rachel Faye Fuller. He was employed as a car salesman for many years and was married January 19, 2008 to Brenda Carpenter. Gregory was a Christian, and he loved obtaining knowledge and living it out. God and family came first in his life. Music was his first love and he enjoyed listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd, old school cars and history.

Mr. Carpenter is survived by his wife, Brenda Carpenter of Oakland, TN; three daughters, Elizabeth Carpenter (Olajide) of Oakland, TN, April Bishop (Robby) of Atoka, TN and Holly Pilkington of Whiteville, TN; his son, Brady Sanders of Cordova, TN; two brothers, William Carpenter (Nancy) of Mason, TN and Michael Carpenter (Tina) of Arlington, TN; and nine grandchildren, Trey, Gracie, L.J., Liam, Dallas, Korbyn, Uhtred, Raylane and Braylen. He also leaves his three fur babies, Lil Jo, Ruth Quinn, and Bailey Tink. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Carpenter.

A Going Home Service for Mr. Carpenter will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland

The family requests that in lieu of memorials, put a smile on someone’s face.

