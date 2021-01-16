Mazie Lillie White Brower, age 40, resident of Covington, Tennessee and wife of Marcus Aaron Brower, departed this life January 2, 2021 in Baptist Memorial Hospital in Covington, Tennessee.

Mazie was born August 1, 1980 in Nashville, Tennessee to John D. White, Jr. and Virginia York White. She attended St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Covington, Tennessee and Family Worship Center Church in Moscow, Tennessee. She was a homemaker throughout her life and loved reading vampire books and animals. More than anything, she loved her sons and husband. Mazie was a very kind and loving person, and she was put on the earth to be a mom. Her family came first.

Mrs. Brower is survived by her husband, Marcus Brower; four sons, Jacob, Jonah, Gabrieal and John Michael; her parents, John and Virginia White of Mason, TN; three sisters, Kathy Poletti (Ron) of Bartlett, TN; Hettie Lott (James) of Lecanto, FL and Virginia Lindsey (Adam) of Covington, TN; and her brother-in-law Reuben Meyer. She was preceded in death by her sister, Connie Meyer.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Brower will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Jim Perry officiating. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Mrs. Brower will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.