Sandra Lee Griffith McCulley
Sandra Lee Griffith McCulley, age 77, resident of Gallaway,
Tennessee and wife of the late Jimmie McCulley, departed this
life Wednesday morning, January 13, 2021 at Covington Care
Nursing Home in Covington, Tennessee.
Sandra was born December 14, 1943 in Gallaway, Tennessee,
the daughter of the late Sullivan Griffith and Cordelia Hamby
Griffith. She was employed as an accountant for many years
before her retirement and was a member of Arlington United
Methodist Church in Arlington, Tennessee.
Mrs. McCulley is survived by her sister, Linda Perry; her brother,
Jim Griffith; and three grandsons, Logan McCulley, Caleb
McCulley and Jacob McCulley and his wife, Madison. She was
preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Wayne McCulley who
died January 1, 2021; her parents, Sullivan and Cordelia Griffith;
her son, Michael Wayne McCulley; and her sister, Ann Smith.
The family requests that, in lieu of memorials, Help a Neighbor,
Help a Friend.
Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral
Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our
online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.