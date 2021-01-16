Sandra Lee Griffith McCulley

Sandra Lee Griffith McCulley, age 77, resident of Gallaway,

Tennessee and wife of the late Jimmie McCulley, departed this

life Wednesday morning, January 13, 2021 at Covington Care

Nursing Home in Covington, Tennessee.

Sandra was born December 14, 1943 in Gallaway, Tennessee,

the daughter of the late Sullivan Griffith and Cordelia Hamby

Griffith. She was employed as an accountant for many years

before her retirement and was a member of Arlington United

Methodist Church in Arlington, Tennessee.

Mrs. McCulley is survived by her sister, Linda Perry; her brother,

Jim Griffith; and three grandsons, Logan McCulley, Caleb

McCulley and Jacob McCulley and his wife, Madison. She was

preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Wayne McCulley who

died January 1, 2021; her parents, Sullivan and Cordelia Griffith;

her son, Michael Wayne McCulley; and her sister, Ann Smith.

The family requests that, in lieu of memorials, Help a Neighbor,

Help a Friend.

Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral

Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our

online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.