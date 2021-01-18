Henderson Road closed for I-40 construction project

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you usually take Henderson Road, prepare to find an alternate route over the coming weeks.

“Today, Henderson Road is being closed for the demolition of that bridge. At first, it will kind of look like that you can still go across and drive across but the contractors are going to work from the outside in,” said Nichole Lawrence, community relations officer for Tennessee Department of Transportation. “They’ll be in there saw cutting and removing placements on the outside of the bridge. That makes it not structurally sound for any type of traffic.”

The road closure is expected to last until the middle of the summer, and drivers are advised to find an alternate route to avoid the bridge over Interstate 40.

“Detours will be posted, so hopefully they are planning ahead. Today being a holiday, with the school traffic not being there, that might help and give them the day to plan ahead and look for detours,” Lawrence said.

The closure is part of the ongoing Interstate 40 construction project, which will have several overpasses closing for construction.

“These are the replacements of the Campbell Street bridge, the Henderson Road bridge and the Watson Road bridge. Those are overpasses all apart the ongoing I-40 widening project from the exit 82 to exit 87,” Lawrence said. “These are old structures, so the goal is to make sure there’s a new safe structure over I-40.”

The project is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

For more information on road closures or to plan your drives, you can use the TDOT Smartway app or call 511.