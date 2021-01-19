Morris Franklin King, age 78, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Loraine Thompson King, departed this life Friday evening, January 15, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Morris was born July 20, 1942 in Williston, Tennessee, the son of the late Luther Franklin King and Loretta Kee King. He received his education in Oakland, Tennessee and was married April 13, 1963 to the former Loraine Thompson. He was employed as a technician at Dandridge Equipment in Somerville for many years before his retirement and was a member of Faith Church of God in Somerville. Morris was a devoted Christian who will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mr. King is survived by his wife of 57 years, Loraine Thompson King of Somerville, TN; three sons, James F. King (Becky) of Somerville, TN, Ricky D. King (Stacey) of Hickory Valley, TN and Danny L. King (Melissa) of Somerville, TN; his sister, Bessie Sides (Phil) of Memphis, TN; thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James E. King and six brothers, James L. King, Dickie R. King, Raymond King, Johnny King, Gene King and Jimmy King.

Funeral Services for Mr. King will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Shane Porter and Bro. Kevin Treadway officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. King will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be James King, Jr., Brandon King, Sr., Richard King, Brent King, Patrick King and Daniel King. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake King, James Gann, Brandon King, Jr., Joshua King, Jodie King and Kasie King.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

