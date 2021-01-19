Stephanie Rena Hart
Stephanie Rena Hart age 49, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Regional One Hospital of Memphis, TN. All services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home. She was born in Jackson, TN on February 2, 1971 to Mr. Max C. Hart and Rena Faye Chapman Hart. She was a homemaker and a loving mother. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Ms. Hart is survived by her parents; her companion of 18 years: Jimmy McKee; one brother: Jason Allen Hart; one Aunt: Pat Smith (Dan); She leaves a legacy of one son: Grayson Noah Hart all of Jackson, TN. The Hart family has chosen cremation as per Stephanie’s wishes. Further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Brownsville Funeral Home.
