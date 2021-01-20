Claudean “Dean” Belew Spain

Claudean “Dean” Belew Spain, age 79, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and Wife of James Spain, departed this life Tuesday morning, January 19, 2021 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dean was born November 11, 1941 in Gibson County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Claude and Avilee Moseley Belew. She received her education in Gibson County, Tennessee. She was married December 9, 1961 to James Cecil Spain and was employed as a licensed practical nurse for many years before her retirement in 1988. Dean had been a resident of Somerville for the past 37 years and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church at Laconia, where she also taught Sunday School. She enjoyed needlework and reading.

Mrs. Spain is survived by her husband of 59 years, James Cecil Spain of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Tammy J. Austin (Pat) of Somerville, TN; her son, Rusty Essary (Debbie) of Cedar Grove, TN; her grandson, Caleb Austin; and 2 great-grandsons, Jonah and Jacob Austin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Joshua Austin, who died June 23, 2012, two sisters and two brothers.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Spain will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Dr. Jim Whitley officiating. Interment will follow in the Poplar Springs Cemetery at Milan, Tennessee. A visitation for Mrs. Spain will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Pat Austin, Caleb Austin, J.R. Mayo, Keylon Mayo, Billy Spain, and Dr. Jim Whitley.

The family requests that the memorials be made to Memorial Giving 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

