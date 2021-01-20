Henry County man hauls in over 20,000 pounds of fish

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Henry County man recently brought in what he says is his biggest haul by far.

Neil Matlock said he caught over 20,000 pounds of Asian Carp last Thursday at Kentucky Lake.

“Number wise, I do not know. Pound wise is 24,626 pounds,” Matlock said.

Matlock says they are working to catch these fish in particular due to their status as an invasive species.

“We’ve been contracted through the state to try and help remove them from the lakes,” Matlock said.

Matlock said he noticed something was different when he put out the nets.

“It was one of those rare times that you find that many fish. Some people say it would be like the ultimate storm,” Matlock said. “I was at the right time at the right place and they were at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

To catch the fish, Matlock used a net measured specifically for the carp.

“Most of the game fish swim right through the net, while these fish are larger and won’t swim through,” Matlock said.

The fish went on to be sold to North American Caviar in Paris. Owners Clay Young and Christel Young agree that this was a huge haul, and add that this is a big achievement for the community.

“We haven’t had one this big, but we have had some 14s, and a lot of 10s and 12s [thousand]” Clay Young said. “It can help a lot because tourism is a lot of Henry County’s resources. You start having these fish like they have the Mississippi River.”

Christel Young said their business will process and offer the fish to local businesses in Camden and Paris.

She said their business has bought over three millions pounds of fish since 2018.

Matlock thanked his brother and others for their help in the haul.