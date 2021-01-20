Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Leona Jacobs of Paris formerly of Michigan

Age: 94

Place of Death: Her residence

Date of Death: Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Funeral Time/Day: Memorial services will be held later in the spring in Michigan

Place of Burial: Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak, MI

Date/Place of Birth: June 6, 1926 in Paris, Tennessee

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) O.W. Gatewood and Altha Rawls Gatewood, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage (surviving or preceded) Formerly married to: Thomas Q. Caldwell, Sr., married:3/22/1949; preceded Formerly married to: Paul C. Jacobs; married: 8/4/1972; preceded April 29, 2002

Daughters: City/State Angela Caldwell of Paris, TN Deborah (Chris) Freeman of Waterford, MI Diane Watts, preceded

Sons: City/State Joel (Debbie) Penny of Lexington, KY Steve (Judy) Caldwell of Paris, TN Gary (Pam) Caldwell of Waterford, MI Ronald Caldwell (Becky Shaw) of Warren, MI Thomas Caldwell, preceded

Grandchildren: Fifteen

Great Grandchildren: Twenty great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren

Sisters: City/State Laverne Etheridge, preceded

Brothers: City/State William D. Gatewood, preceded

Other Relatives: Special Friend: Barbara Ross of Paris