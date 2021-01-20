Leona Jacobs
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Leona Jacobs of Paris formerly of Michigan
|Age:
|94
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, January 19, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Memorial services will be held later in the spring in Michigan
|Place of Burial:
|Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak, MI
|Date/Place of Birth:
|June 6, 1926 in Paris, Tennessee
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|O.W. Gatewood and Altha Rawls Gatewood, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Formerly married to: Thomas Q. Caldwell, Sr., married:3/22/1949; preceded
Formerly married to: Paul C. Jacobs; married: 8/4/1972; preceded April 29, 2002
|Daughters: City/State
|Angela Caldwell of Paris, TN
Deborah (Chris) Freeman of Waterford, MI
Diane Watts, preceded
|Sons: City/State
|Joel (Debbie) Penny of Lexington, KY
Steve (Judy) Caldwell of Paris, TN
Gary (Pam) Caldwell of Waterford, MI
Ronald Caldwell (Becky Shaw) of Warren, MI
Thomas Caldwell, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Fifteen
|Great Grandchildren:
|Twenty great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren
|Sisters: City/State
|Laverne Etheridge, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|William D. Gatewood, preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Special Friend: Barbara Ross of Paris
|Personal Information:
|Ms. Jacobs enjoyed playing cards, antiquing, yard sales, traveling, eating at Red Lobster, going to casinos, the outdoors, and spending time with her friends and family.