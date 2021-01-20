Leona Jacobs

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                        Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Jacobs LeonaLeona Jacobs of Paris formerly of Michigan
Age: 94
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: Memorial services will be held later in the spring in Michigan
Place of Burial: Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak, MI
Date/Place of Birth: June 6, 1926 in Paris, Tennessee
Both Parents Names: 

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 O.W. Gatewood and Altha Rawls Gatewood, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

   (surviving or preceded)

 Formerly married to: Thomas Q. Caldwell, Sr., married:3/22/1949; preceded

Formerly married to: Paul C. Jacobs; married: 8/4/1972; preceded April 29, 2002
Daughters: City/State Angela Caldwell of Paris, TN

Deborah (Chris) Freeman of Waterford, MI

Diane Watts, preceded
Sons: City/State Joel (Debbie) Penny of Lexington, KY

Steve (Judy) Caldwell of Paris, TN

Gary (Pam) Caldwell of Waterford, MI

Ronald Caldwell (Becky Shaw) of Warren, MI

Thomas Caldwell, preceded
Grandchildren: Fifteen
Great Grandchildren: Twenty great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren
Sisters: City/State Laverne Etheridge, preceded
Brothers: City/State William D. Gatewood, preceded
Other Relatives: Special Friend: Barbara Ross of Paris
Personal Information: Ms. Jacobs enjoyed playing cards, antiquing, yard sales, traveling, eating at Red Lobster, going to casinos, the outdoors, and spending time with her friends and family.
