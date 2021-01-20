Senator Blackburn releases statement on Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON — Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn released a statement after attending the inauguration of Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Blackburn said:

“I join Tennesseans in wishing our new President and Vice President well. I will seek to work with the new Administration to protect our constitutional freedoms and improve the lives of the American people. I also thank our brave law enforcement and military personnel for their tireless efforts in ensuring a safe, secure and peaceful transfer of power.”