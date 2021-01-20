With lease ending, Jackson Generals face greater uncertainty in 2021

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped their Major League affiliate with the Jackson Generals over a month ago, raising questions regarding what comes next for the team.

Following a statement from Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, the future of the Jackson Generals seems even more uncertain than it did before.

According to a statement on Wednesday from Mayor Conger, the lease agreement between the city the Generals baseball organization is ending.

As a result, members of the Generals and their staff must vacate the facilities at the Ballpark of Jackson by February 15.

“We did not terminate the lease. The contract by definition voided once the affiliation went away. So we’re exercising the opportunity to make sure our stadium is going to have an occupant in it, and that it serves the City of Jackson, the citizens of Jackson, and any visitors of Jackson the best it possibly can,” Mayor Conger said.

For the past 22 years, the Generals have provided the West Tennessee with entertaining, championship level baseball. The mayor also discussed what may come next.

“We’re not limiting it to any scope of what the usage may be, and so we are anticipate getting proposals from baseball, to soccer, to whatever else,” Mayor Conger said. “Then we’ll analyze that and have a committee to look at that and determine what’s best for the city as an entity, the people who live here, and the people who visit here,” Mayor Conger said.

Generals Majority Owner David Freeman also released a statement addressing the announcement on Wednesday.

Freeman says in part, “it is unfortunate that you have declined my requests for a conversation over the past year.”

Freeman goes on to say they should be discussing topics of quality of life, as well as economic impact. He says the Generals have a lease that goes for another 24 years, and intends to maintain baseball in the area.

