Graveside service for Dr. Donald E. Nelson, age 84, will be Monday, January 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Parkers Crossroads, TN.

Dr. Nelson died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Dr. Nelson will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.