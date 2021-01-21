Jackson Generals majority owner responds to letter from City of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — There are new developments between the City of Jackson and the Jackson Generals, following a notice on Wednesday by Mayor Scott Conger that the Generals organization would need to vacate the Ballpark at Jackson by Feb. 15.

Jackson Generals majority owner David Freeman sent a two page letter to Jackson Mayor Scott Conger regarding the announcement.

In summary, the letter acknowledges that the lease agreement is actually still in tact, and includes an offer that will “maintain professional baseball in Jackson and continue to develop the stadium as a concert venue.”

For context, according to article 3F of the license and use agreement between the two parties, the “club covenants it will always be a member of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, Inc. of “A”, “AA”, or “AAA”, and if it loses its National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, Inc. affiliation, this license terminates automatically without any further

action by the City.”

This was essentially the driving point of the conversation with Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, but majority owner David Freeman pointed out a new element.

By not withdrawing from the Southern League, Freeman says that, because the Southern League will remain a member of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the license agreement will remain in tact.

Freeman goes on to make an offer to the mayor, saying the Generals will continue to bring baseball to the City of Jackson, will work together with the city to seek concert opportunities as a co-promoter, and that the organization will give back $400,000 annually to help the city maintain the Ballpark.

We’ll bring you more information on this developing story as more information becomes available.

To read the letter, click here.