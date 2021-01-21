JMCSS opens calendar options for public comment

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System has posted calendar draft options for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.

The options include a recommendation for a week-long Thanksgiving break, according to a news release. Extending Thanksgiving break will not remove days from the district’s Fall break, the release says.

Both calendars will be sent out to families and community members for review, according to the release.

The calendars must be finalized by the state after they are approved by the school board.

To view the calendar options or leave comments on the calendars, click here.