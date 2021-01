Graveside service for Karen Diana Price, age 63, will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Oak Grove Church of Christ in Henderson, TN.

Mrs. Price died Monday, January 18, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Price will be Friday, January 22, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

