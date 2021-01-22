Bethel University names new Vice President of Development

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University has announced their new Vice President of Development for the university.

Michelle Stubbs started her new position with the university on Jan. 6, according to a news release.

Stubbs has more than 30 years of experience with nonprofit organizations, and has led development efforts at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Harding Academy and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, according to the release.

Stubbs, a graduate of Freed-Hardeman University, previously served as the director of development for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s college of nursing.

Stubbs is originally from Jackson, but has spent the majority of her career in Memphis, according to the release.