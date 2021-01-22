Johnny Mack “Butch” Welch

Johnny Mack “Butch” Welch, age 61, resident of Stanton, Tennessee departed this life Thursday afternoon, January 21, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.

Butch was born December 12, 1959 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Johnny Alfred Welch and the late Kaye Bolton Welch. He was employed as a mechanic at Aamco Transmission for many years before his retirement.

Mr. Welch is survived by his wife, Lora Burkeens Welch of Stanton, TN; his father, Johnny Alfred Welch; his daughter, Amanda Leigh Welch of Brownsville, TN; his son, Johnny Winefield Welch (Alicia) of Memphis, TN; his sister, Janice McCoy Welch (Mark) of Oakland, TN; nine grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Rose Marie Pleasants.

Funeral Services for Mr. Welch are incomplete. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center