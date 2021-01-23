Glenn Alan Crane, 58, resident of McAllen, Texas and service manager for Desperado Harley Davidson, passed away on January 18th, 2021. Mr. Crane served in the United States Air Force from 1987 to 1991, most notably during the Panamanian Conflict, and Operations Desert Shield/Storm. He went on to become an accomplished service manager with over 25 years experience with Harley Davidson.

He was an avid outdoorsman and thrill-seeker, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and motorcycle racing. One of his most recent ambitions was to take his drag bike to the Bonneville Salt Flats and attempt to reach 200mph. He will be remembered as a man with exceptional work ethic, a contagious sense of humor, a passion for good food, and as a fiercely loyal friend.

Mr. Crane is survived by his wife, Charlotte Pierce; his daughter, Mackenzie Baker (Philip); his mother, Rebecca “Becky” Crane; his sisters, Vicki Nix, and Carolyn Halford (Paul); and five grandchildren, Presley Baker, Lucy Odeh, Charley Baker, Boaz Baker, and Enoch Baker. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Herbert Crane.

Memorials and donations requested to the Air Warrior Courage Foundation, 261 Fox Ridge Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 or Us TOO International Prostate Cancer Education & Support Network, 2720 S. River Road, Suite 112 Des Plaines, IL 60018.

A visitation for Mr. Crane will be from 11 A.M. until 2 P.M. Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services for Mr. Crane will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Seward Cemetery at Eads.

