1960 – 2021

Kirk David Smith, age 60, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday evening, January 21, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Kirk was born November 2, 1960 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of Pat Reeves Smith and the late Thomas Dwight Smith.

He received his education in Bartlett, Tennessee and was employed as a driver for Fayette County Emergency Management Services.

Kirk had been a resident of Somerville for much of his life and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bartlett. He enjoyed woodworking and drones.

Mr. Smith is survived by two sons, Cory Smith of Somerville, TN and Jeremy Smith (Madison) of Somerville, TN; his mother, Pat Smith of Somerville, TN; his stepmother, Sandra Smith of Williston, TN; and his grandson, Laine Smith.

A gathering of family members and friends of Mr. Smith will be from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Transplant Foundation – Living Liver Donation, 600 17th Street, Suite 2515 S, Denver, CO 80202.

